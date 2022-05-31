Dalen Terry staying in NBA Draft, won't return to Arizona Wildcats

After his draft stock rose while testing the NBA Draft this spring, guard Dalen Terry announced he will stay in the Draft and forego his junior season with the Wildcats.

The decision is a significant blow to the Wildcats, who have now lost three starters to the NBA Draft and have only nine players on their tentative 2022-23 roster as of now.

"It's been a lifelong dream of mine to play at the highest level," Terry said in his statement. "After many conversations with the people closest to me, I've decided to remain in the 2022 NBA Draft.

"Wildcat Nation, I cannot thank you enough for everything you've done for me. Just know that I will be a Wildcat forever."

Terry announced in April he would test the NBA Draft, while wing Bennedict Mathurin and center Christian Koloko entered it definitively. While he was initially expected to return to the Wildcats, Terry appeared to improve his NBA Draft stock from a possible second-round pick to a potential first rounder. Players taken in the first round receive guaranteed two-year contracts worth at least $4 million.

USA Today’s post-Combine mock NBA Draft put Terry toward the end of the first round at No. 28, between Mathurin (11) and Koloko (49), while NBA analyst John Hollinger wrote in the Athletic just before the Combine that Terry was No. 18 in his ranking of the 20 draft prospects.

ESPN's latest mock draft has Terry projected to go No. 27 overall, though mock drafts from 247, CBS, NBC and the Ringer do not have Terry in the first round.

Terry averaged only 8.0 points for the Wildcats last season, but was a constant triple-double threat with his passing and rebounding ability. He averaged 4.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists with nearly a 3-1 assist-turnover ratio while becoming an honorable mention all-Pac-12 pick.

Long at 6-6 and with a 7-foot wingspan, Terry was an effective rebounder from the wing. He pulled down 31 rebounds over a four-game stretch in early February, collecting 12 in UA's 72-60 win at Washington State on Feb. 10.

“We call him Mr. Do-Everything," Mathurin said after the WSU game. "Getting rebounds, scoring and making passes. It’s good for the team. A really good thing to see.”

Terry continued to open eyes after the season. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony referred to Terry and Santa Clara’s Jalen Williams as “standouts” of the predraft process.

While Terry did not participate in the NBA Combine’s five-on-five games last month, he did take part in body measurements, interviews with teams and a “pro day” put together by Excel agents.

Terry tied for first among guards in standing reach (8 feet, 10 inches) and tied for second among guards in wingspan (7 feet, 0.75 inches). Terry and Australia’s Dyson Daniels were also tied for second among guards in height without shoes (6-6).

The Athletic noted that Terry measured “outstandingly with a 6-foot-7 height in shoes and a near-7-foot-1 wingspan that will give teams hope on his developmental pathway as a bigger guard that can slide down to the wing.”

At Arizona, Terry played all three perimeter positions, guarding bigger forwards if necessary and helping the Wildcats at point guard, especially after a severe ankle sidelined point guard Kerr Kriisa in a Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinal game against Stanford.

Justin Kier took over as the starting point guard during the Wildcats' next three games, but in the Pac-12 title game against UCLA, Kier and Larsson both picked up three first-half fouls. Terry responded with four assists and no turnovers, helping UA win the Pac-12 Tournament title with an 84-76 win over the Bruins.

“DT JUST TOOK MY JOB,” Kriisa tweeted afterward.

Terry's infectious energy also benefited the Wildcats. He grew up a Wildcat fan in Phoenix, playing for both Tempe Corona Del Sol and Phoenix Hillcrest Prep.

“D.T. loves hooping,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said in February. “I think he’s happy being out on the floor and he plays with amazing effort and energy. When you play with that kind of effort and energy consistently, good things are gonna happen.”

That same personality was on display this spring before NBA executives during team interviews.

“Terry is quickly emerging as a potential top-20 pick now that teams have had the opportunity to sit down with the charismatic, high-energy 19-year-old to learn more about him,” ESPN’s Mike Schmitz wrote. “League executives we spoke with consistently raved about Terry’s interviews, citing his competitiveness, feel for the game and engaging personality.”

Without Terry in the backcourt, the Wildcats will likely rely heavily on Kriisa, rising junior Pelle Larsson and French sophomore wing Adama Bal, who made a minor splash in several late-season appearances late last season.

Arizona also received a commitment from 6-8 Serbian wing Filip Borovicanin in April and is pursuing Texas guard transfer Courtney Ramey, among others.

