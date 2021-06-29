Damon Stoudamire reportedly a candidate to join Boston Celtics coaching staff

The Boston Celtics are targeting Damon Stoudamire to join first-year head coach Ime Udoka's staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday.

Stoudamire, a head coach at Pacific and former Arizona Wildcat, is under contract with UP through the 2025-26 season. He previously coached in the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies from 2009-11.

Udoka was officially hired by the Celtics on Monday, after spending the last season on Steve Nash's bench with the Brooklyn Nets. Udoka will succeed Brad Stevens, who took over for Danny Ainge as president of basketball operations.

Like Stoudamire, 47, the 43-year-old Udoka grew up in Portland. The two were briefly teammates in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs in 2008.

Stoudamire has been the head coach at Pacific since 2016 and was named the West Coast Conference Coach of the Year in 2020 after leading the Tigers to a 23-10 record.

Once Arizona fired Sean Miller after 12 seasons, Stoudamire interviewed for the head coaching vacancy, which was ultimately given to longtime Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd.

