Deandre Ayton wants YOU to attend the Phoenix Mercury's playoff game against the Dallas Wings on Tuesday night.
The Suns rookie and former Arizona Wildcat purchased 300 tickets for the Mercury's elimination game against Dallas at Wells Fargo Arena in Tempe. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Ayton met Mercury star Diana Taurasi back in July and was "star-struck."
The Mercury will play the Wings at 5:30 p.m., which will also be televised on ESPN2 if you can't make the drive to Tempe.