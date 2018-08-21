Deandre Ayton Phoenix Suns
Ross D. Franklin / AP Photo

Deandre Ayton wants YOU to attend the Phoenix Mercury's playoff game against the Dallas Wings on Tuesday night. 

The Suns rookie and former Arizona Wildcat purchased 300 tickets for the Mercury's elimination game against Dallas at Wells Fargo Arena in Tempe. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. 

Ayton met Mercury star Diana Taurasi back in July and was "star-struck."

The Mercury will play the Wings at 5:30 p.m., which will also be televised on ESPN2 if you can't make the drive to Tempe. 

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Sports producer

Justin Spears is an award-winning sports journalist and Tucson native. He can be reached at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports.