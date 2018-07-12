Former Suns G-Leaguer Askia Booker hit a 3-pointer with 19.7 seconds remaining to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 88-86 win over the Suns in the 2018 NBA Summer League tournament Thursday at Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.
Shaquille Harrison led Phoenix with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while former Wildcats standout Deandre Ayton finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.
The scoring total tied for Ayton's lowest of the summer.
The Suns' No. 1 overall pick has struggled holding onto the ball down low at times in Vegas. He committed six turnovers Thursday, three days after turning it over four times in a win over the Magic. Still, the rookie is averaging a double-double of 14.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.
Entering Thursday, Ayton was fourth in field goal percentage among players with at least 20 shot attempts.
Second-year forward Josh Jackson did not play on Thursday and, according to the Suns, will not play Friday. His absence is not injury-related.
The Suns play the San Antonio Spurs in a consolation game Friday at 3:30 p.m. (NBA TV) in what will be their final summer league game.
The playoffs continue through next Tuesday.
Booker joined the Suns for the 2016 summer league and played that fall for the Northern Arizona Suns. He finished with 11 points in the Sixers’ victory.
Dragan Bender, Davon Reed and George King combined to hit 10 of 13 field-goal tries during a strong first half, and Harrison contributed five rebounds and four assists as the Suns took a 42-35 halftime lead.
Seeded No. 3 overall in the 30-team bracket, the Suns were outscored by the No. 30 seeded Sixers 40-23 in the first 15 minutes of the second half before the rallying from 10 down to have a chance to tie or win it on the final possession.
Harrison drove into the lane, but his pass to a cutting Mikal Bridges was broken up as time expired.