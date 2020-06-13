Death of George Floyd stuns and saddens ex-Wildcat Jawann McClellan, now a Houston police officer

What was going through your mind when you sat in the back of the police car?

A: “I thought my career was over. We had just lost to Illinois (in the 2005 Elite Eight) a week or two before that, so here I am thinking my career is over with. In the back of my mind, there’s so many people who’ve been to prison that didn’t do anything (wrong) and get falsely convicted, so that’s where my mindset was at. (The officer) kept telling me I wasn’t charged or arrested, but I couldn’t leave the back of the police car and I just sat back there with handcuffs on. Obviously, I was released four hours later, but that was the scariest moment of my life.”

What made you want to pursue criminal justice?

A: “I wanted to try and make a change, honestly. And not just with police brutality, but in my own neighborhood. We dealt with the protests so it’s been a long week for me, and I heard people of my color call me a (racial slur) or words that you know don’t have anything to do with you, because I’m from the same neighborhood as you are. My people are hurting right now and they don’t know how to express it when they see people of their color with the other team. I’m trying to tell them, ‘If you want change, come join.’ That’s the only way that’s going to help.