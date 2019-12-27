Defense, deflections propel 18th-ranked Wildcats to unbeaten start

Blink while Sam Thomas is playing defense, and you might miss it. Of course, you wouldn’t be the only one.
Thomas’ opponents know that somehow, they have to get ready for what’s coming — even though there really is no way.
In that split-second Thomas just gets her hands on the ball and deflects, tips it, or blocks it. She gets all ball.
Even her teammates really don’t want to face Thomas in practice. They don’t know when Thomas will do it, but they know to expect it.
“Oh, Samantha’s coming. Samantha’s coming,” freshman Helena Pueyo said.
Deflections are a key component to the Wildcats’ top-ranked defense.
As No. 18 Arizona (11-0) gets ready to start the Pac-12 season against rival Arizona State (10-2) on Sunday, its defense ranks first nationally in field goal percentage defense and scoring defense. The Wildcats allow just 43.6 points per game; their opponents are shooting an average of 29%.
Deflections are the little things that are important to Arizona coach Adia Barnes.
“We chart deflections — not just because they are deflections, (but) because you are forcing turnovers,” Barnes said. “We are aggressive. Sam will get a deflection and that leads to a steal. That’s why we value it. We are doing a good job of getting people out of the flow of their offense.”
In 11 games, Arizona has charted a total of 201 deflections. Thomas (54), Aari McDonald (44) and Cate Reese (35) account for the majority of them.
Each player uses a different skillset to poke the ball away. McDonald’s deflections come from her speed and her vision. Reese, a forward, relies on her presence in the middle. The 6-foot Thomas uses her length.
The players around them all help.
“It’s really easy to play defense with Sam as I feel like she can touch every ball,” senior guard Lucia Alonso said. “If you are not as quick Aari, those deflections give you time to get in the right position to play defense. Maybe you can stay farther out when you are playing defense instead of being on her (your opponent) if you have length and you are really good with deflections. I wish I had that.”
Barnes doesn’t teach deflections. It’s a skill that comes naturally.
Thomas was more direct.
“It’s really just having my hands up — and sometimes I’m lucky,” she said.
However, Barnes wouldn’t say fortune is involved.
“Sam is an incredible defender,” Barnes said. “She has long arms and great timing. She automatically gets the deflections because she’s in the right position always with those long arms. I am wowed by her. She is posted up by bigger players and gets deflections.
“Although, the plays that are really amazing are when she blocks shots on jump shots. If you look, who else in the country does that? She stuffs it or takes it in the air. She’s the only guard who does that—and she does it consistently. It’s awesome. You never want to play her. A play like that it’s always a foul, but not Sam.”
Pueyo is starting to follow suit. Her deflections come in the passing lanes at the top of the key. Alonso said the instinctual Pueyo just “knows when someone is going to pass it; she is just ready.”
While the Wildcats are known for their deflections, it’s not the only thing Barnes values and tracks during games. Arizona also charts “passion plays” — times players dive on the floor, grab rebounds, chase down balls, jump in the stands or dive on the floor.
“It’s the little stuff that helps us win games,” Barnes said.
Rim shots
- Barnes said Sunday’s game against ASU could be a defensive tussle.
“They’re so good defensively,” Barnes said. “I think it could potentially be very low scoring. But I think I think it’s gonna be a good test for on the road in the Pac-12.”
- Dominique McBryde
- Tee Tee Starks has been out throughout the nonconference season with a shoulder injury, but both seniors are still impacting the team from the bench.
“They bring energy, they bring a confidence to other players they help people in their positions,” Barnes said.
• McDonald has scored in double-figures in 48 consecutive games — every game in her UA career. SHe is one of four players in the country to average at least 19 points per game while shooting at least 51% from the field.