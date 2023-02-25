ASU’s Desmond Cambridge bombed in a 60-foot buzzer beater from the right side to give the Sun Devils an 89-88 victory over Arizona on Saturday at McKale Center, spoiling the Wildcats’ Senior Day home finale and chances of defending their Pac-12 title outright.

The loss dropped Arizona to 24-5 overall and 13-5 in the Pac-12, where UCLA has now clinched a share of the regular-season title.

ASU improved to 20-9 and 11-7, vastly improving its chances to receive an NCAA Tournament berth.

UA trailed 86-85 entering the final minute but pressed the Sun Devils on their next possession. ASU broke the press but Cambridge missed a 3-pointer and Pelle Larsson made a layup on the other end to give UA an 87-86 lead with 39 seconds left.

DJ Horne then missed an open 3-pointer and UA’s Oumar Ballo rebounded and was fouled, putting him on the line with 2.9 seconds left. Ballo made the second of two free throws, but ASU inbounded to Cambridge, who took the ball down the right side of the court and lofted up his buzzer.

Arizona held leads of up to 10 points in the second half but ASU pulled within 82-81 after Larsson fell and Devan Cambridge hit a 3-pointer from the right corner with 2:24 left.

Larsson later drew a foul and hit the second of two free throws to put UA ahead 83-81 but DJ Horne hit a 3-pointer to pull ASU ahead 84-83 with 1:49 left. But center Oumar Ballo, already struggling with four fouls, took a hard backward fall on a foul by ASU’s Alonzo Gaffney when he tried to put in a basket.

Ballo left the game shaken up, allowing Cedric Henderson to take and make the two ensuing free throws. But while that gave UA an 85-84 lead, Warren Washington scored inside to give UA a 86-85 lead and UA lost its next possession when Courtney Ramey’s pass to Henderson went out of bounds.

After trailing 46-45 at halftime, UA took a quick 51-46 lead after two 3-pointers by Ramey and led most of the second half. Arizona built its first double-digit lead, 78-68, with 6:30 left after Tubelis converted a three-point play, Ramey hit a layup and Henderson made two free throws.

In the first half, Henderson had 14, including a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer, but ASU still took a 46-45 halftime lead..

Normally a mediocre-shooting team that thrives off their defense, the Sun Devils shot 58.8% from the field to edge the Wildcats in the first half. Arizona actually shot better, 59.3%, but gave up eight turnovers while ASU had only four.

The Sun Devils also made 5 of 12 pointers (41.7%) in the first half. But entering Saturday's game, ASU ranked last in the Pac-12 in 3-point shooting during (29.0) and eighth in overall field-goal shooting (41.4) during conference games.

The Wildcats never led their intrastate rival by more than five points, while ASU never led by more than four, in a tight game that began with UA coach Tommy Lloyd starting walkons Jordan Mains and Matt Lang.

While Hendeson led UA with 14 points, Pelle Larsson had 10 while making both 3-pointers he took and forward Azuolas Tubelis had eight. However, center Oumar Ballo played just eight minutes after picking up two fouls.

For ASU, Jamiya Neal had 10 points while DJ Horne had nine and Desmond Cambridge scored eight.

Lloyd's move to start Mains and Lang was something of a surprise, giving the Wildcats a lineup of four seniors plus center Oumar Ballo while guard Kerr Kriisa and Tubelis sat out.

However, the walkons held their own, with Mains putting back his own missed layup and later recording a steal from ASU’s DJ Horne that led to a layup from Cedric Henderson. Mains and Lang played nearly three minutes before Kriisa and Tubelis went in for them at the 17:17 mark, when ASU held an 8-7 lead.

Lloyd said earlier this week that he felt both Mains and Lang were “Division I players” who could be playing regularly on scholarships at other schools but were limited in their opportunities in a high-level program.

Mains is the longest-tenured Wildcat player or manager, having arrived from Phoenix Pinnacle High School in 2019-20, while Lang was a four-year walk-on at Gonzaga who decided to use his extra COVID year of eligibility by re-joining Lloyd as a grad transfer this season.