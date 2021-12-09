Despite all that flash, Bennedict Mathurin can throttle it back, too

Mathurin now rates No. 9 in a HoopsHype’s consensus of major mock drafts and it’s easy to see how his combination of size, athleticism and shooting making him a valuable commodity in NBA scouts' eyes.

But that’s not all UA coach Tommy Lloyd sees. Mathurin also had five assists and five offensive rebounds on Wednesday against Wyoming, after adding three offensive boards to his 29-point effort on Sunday at Oregon State.

He can down-shift, and improvise, from all that high-revving offense when needed.

“It’s how he slowed down and passed the ball today,” Lloyd said Wednesday. Against Sacramento State on Nov. 27, there were “three times he forced the ball in transition, and turned it over in the first half. And I told Benn, 'It’s not against the rules for you to push the ball, but you're so much better when you're out in front and you're on the receiving end of the play.'"

Against Wyoming, Mathurin committed a charge nearly eight minutes into the game but otherwise played with restraint when he needed to. As it turned out, as Lloyd noted the offensive foul was Mathurin's only turnover of the game.