Despite all that scoring, defense made Arizona Wildcats stand out over first three games

Because Arizona averaged 94 points in three blowout wins to start the season, it’s already pretty clear that Tommy Lloyd’s uptempo, ball-screen-heavy offense is as advertised.

Maybe more so.

So by the time Lloyd ventured up to the interview podium Tuesday night, after Arizona smashed North Dakota State 97-45 to complete its first back-to-back 50-point wins in over a century, another topic dominated the conversation instead.

Defense. The suffocating kind that kept all three of UA's opponents under 30% shooting.

“I love it,” Lloyd said of the questions. “I mean, you guys focus on the offense. I don’t. We practice more defense than offense, I promise you that.”

It’s true that Arizona’s first three opponents were all low-major teams, including a presumably exhausted bunch from NDSU that had just lost at UNLV by two points on Monday, and Lloyd tried to keep the hype in check.

“Listen,” he said. “It's been three home games. It's early in the year. I don't think we need to anoint these guys the '90s Detroit Pistons.”

At the same time, Lloyd said the Wildcats were "on the way to being a great defensive team," and the trend is difficult to ignore.