Despite COVID issues elsewhere, Wildcats and Volunteers head toward Wednesday showdown

Entering the season, Lloyd said the Wildcats were “100%” vaccinated, but the number of breakthrough cases in sports and elsewhere is making booster shots another big question. Lloyd said he’s recommending his players get boosters and that the staff has educated them about the situation but that “guys are gonna make their own choices,” having said he believes it is a personal decision.

“To my knowledge, everybody's been double-vaxxed and a lot of guys have been boosted,” Lloyd said. “Then it’s just a little bit of common sense and hopefully we'll be OK. But as you guys are seeing in all of society, it's not avoidable. It's happening. So we're going to do the best job we can.”

Bennedict Mathurin said the Wildcats have talked about it in the locker room and know they need to take COVID precautions.

“We have plans and our plan is to win the national championship,” Mathurin said.“So if we see a guy go away, go (down) the wrong road, we just need to bring him back, because it's the best for the team."

Should the Wildcats run into issues, being fully vaccinated and located in Arizona could become a competitive advantage.