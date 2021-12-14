Despite increasing buzz over Wildcats, coach Tommy Lloyd says his focus is unchanged

"I've never been a spiteful person," Lloyd said. "I don't root against people. I don't root against teams. I don't root against Arizona State, to be honest with you. I hope they do great. I just hope when we play them, we can find a way to win.

"I’ve found when you're spiteful and you focus your energy on other people not doing well, that's taking away from yourself trying to do well."

Lloyd still views his first season as an attempt to maximize his current team while going through a multi-year process to improve the program. Regardless of how well the short-term has gone.

"It’s same thing now — we'll try to squeeze everything we can out of this team and then we're trying to build something that's sustainable," Lloyd said. "That’s definitely my thought process on a daily basis, whether it's how we approach practice or future scheduling or recruiting. I’ve got to do a great job with the guys we have now. They deserve it."

With all that in mind, it’s probably also no surprise how Lloyd responded when asked if the Wildcats’ 9-0 start has exceeded his expectations.