LAHAINA, Hawaii — The downside of Arizona’s first-round win over Iowa State in the Maui Invitational was that the Wildcats would have to then face two top-10 teams no matter what.
Arizona took home its first two losses of the season as a result.
After a 17-point loss to third-ranked Gonzaga a day earlier, the Wildcats lost 73-57 to No. 8 Auburn in the third-place game Wednesday, suffering from early turnover issues and a defense that slipped away late.
UA coach Sean Miller agreed with the notion that the two games were a lot to ask of his retooling team, but said the Wildcats played some “really good basketball” in stretches against both Gonzaga and Auburn.
But Arizona turned the ball over 13 times in the first half, and allowed Auburn to shoot 69.6 percent in the second half, turning a tied game early in the second into an 16-point Auburn win.
After UA pulled within a 50-48 Auburn lead, the Tigers went on an 11-0 run to take control of the game and finished with an array of dunks.
“Tonight our best basketball was (the first) eight to 10 minutes in the second half,” Miller said. “But we also played some great defense and we really held them in check for 24-26 minutes. And then they finished. But that’s what they do.”
Brandon Randolph led UA with 18 points and five rebounds while Justin Coleman had 16 points and five assists, totaling 62 points over the three-game tournament. UA center Chase Jeter added 14 points and five rebounds.
“He was outstanding,” Miller said of Coleman. “If he didn’t play the way he played, I’m not sure where we would have been in any of the games.”
Trailing 28-22 at halftime, the Wildcats tied the game at 31 just 84 seconds into the second half by hitting 3 of 3 3-pointers, two from Randolph and another from Williams. Arizona had a chance to go ahead when Williams broke free for a layup, but he missed and Auburn’s Bryce Brown hit a 3-pointer on the other end. Chuma Okeke later scored inside to put the Tigers up by five.
Brown finished with a game-high 19 points for Auburn, while Okeke contributed 10 points and six rebounds.
The game remained within two possessions for most of the first 10 minutes after halftime, with 3-pointers from Coleman helping keep the Wildcats close midway through the half. Coleman hit three 3s within two minutes to pull UA within two, 50-48, then Auburn began its game-sealing run by getting an inside basket and an emphatic dunk from Malik Dunbar, his dunk coming off a turnover from Ira Lee.
Randolph connected on his first four 3-pointers in the second half to keep the Wildcats close.
Auburn's hot shooting in the second half helped offset Arizona's improved 3-point attack after the Wildcats made just 1 of 7 3s in the first half. UA finished 10-25 (40 percent) from beyond the arc.
In all, Auburn scored 24 points off 22 UA turnovers, while the Wildcats’ defense sagged in the second half. Arizona's turnovers were an issue right away; Auburn scored 13 points off 13 Arizona turnovers in the first half to take a 28-22 halftime lead.
“Auburn, they turn you over, that’s what their defense does,” Miller said. “When you play them you have to dribble the ball, you have to drive it. They don’t let you play a certain way and you have to be able to adjust.”
The Tigers actually had 10 turnovers of their own in the first half, but UA scored only six points off them.
Ball handling has been a strength for the Wildcats so far, but they lost the ball eight times in addition to being called for offensive fouls on five of their 13 first-half turnovers.
The trend struck right away. Williams was whistled for an offensive foul just 12 seconds into the game and Coleman had the same fate a minute later. The Wildcats had seven turnovers over the first eight minutes of the half, helping Auburn take a 14-5 lead.
After Arizona cut Auburn's lead to just 24-22 with 3:31 left in the half, the same thing happened all over again: Randolph and Williams were both whistled for offensive fouls in the last 48 seconds of the half, prompting UA fans to boo the officials heading into halftime.
Earlier in the half, Arizona had nine turnovers after 11 minutes, with the Tigers scoring 10 points off them to jump out to a 19-13 lead at that point. Auburn expanded its lead to 24-14 on an alley-oop dunk from Okeke with 7:02 left.
But the Wildcats battled back to pull within two points after Coleman assisted Emmanuel Akot as he drove the baseline for a layup, then came back to hit a 12-foot jumper.
Playing with a bandage over his right eye, Jeter led the Wildcats in the half with nine points and four rebounds. Coleman had seven points while making 3 of 4 field goals.
The loss dropped the Wildcats to 4-2 entering a week off before they resume play Nov. 29 against Georgia Southern. Auburn improved to 5-1.