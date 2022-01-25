Azoulas Tubelis returns, but No. 3 Arizona falls to No. 7 UCLA while shooting just 30.7%

"It was an off-night for us, and we just needed to adjust," Mathurin said. "I missed a lot of shots. I could've been better, and I'm going to be be better next game."

On the other side of the court, UCLA had four players in double figures, with Johnny Juzang and Jules Bernard each collecting 15. That fired up what was their first home crowd since Dec. 1, thanks to the Bruins’ COVID pause over much of December and UCLA’s early January ban on fans at indoor events.

Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis came off the bench after spraining his ankle five days earlier, collecting eight points and five rebounds, sparking the Wildcats’ offense at times. But it wasn’t enough to keep Arizona from the double-digit loss.

Not only had UA lost by just four in its only previous loss of the season, at Tennessee on Dec. 22, but the Wildcats’ 30.7% shooting was the first time all season that they had shot under 40%. UA shot 40.6% in its season opener against NAU and 40.7% in an overtime win over Wichita State.

Despite hitting 6 of 7 shots from the field to start the game, the Wildcats were kept to just 35.3% shooting in the first half while UCLA took a 40-29 halftime lead. The Bruins shot 53.1%