Azoulas Tubelis returns, but No. 3 Arizona falls to No. 7 UCLA while shooting just 30.7%

LOS ANGELES — Despite all the feel-good buzz Arizona has generated in the past three months while rocketing to the No. 3 national ranking, the Wildcats ran into the same old problem Tuesday.
That is, they had to play UCLA. At Pauley Pavilion, no less.
Putting up by far their worst shooting effort of the year — 30% — the Wildcats lost 75-59 at No. 7 UCLA in what was their sixth straight loss to Bruins and fourth straight at Pauley.
UCLA, which was a unanimous preseason favorite to win the Pac-12 after returning the vast majority of a Final Four team, played like a favorite on Tuesday.
The Bruins shot 50% from the field and, after an initial shooting outburst from the Wildcats, locked down on UA defensively with its experienced, deep and athletic lineup.
"You play a great team like UCLA at their place, you're going to have some tough nights," UA coach Tommy Lloyd said. "And the key is, how do you respond to that?"
The Bruins made it hard on all the Wildcats, even Bennedict Mathurin, who managed 16 points and 10 rebounds but had to take 22 shots to get there. Point guard Kerr Kriisa didn’t make any of his 12 shots, missing nine 3-pointers, while Dalen Terry was 0 for 5.
"It was an off-night for us, and we just needed to adjust," Mathurin said. "I missed a lot of shots. I could've been better, and I'm going to be be better next game."
On the other side of the court, UCLA had four players in double figures, with Johnny Juzang and Jules Bernard each collecting 15. That fired up what was their first home crowd since Dec. 1, thanks to the Bruins’ COVID pause over much of December and UCLA’s early January ban on fans at indoor events.
Arizona forward Azuolas Tubelis came off the bench after spraining his ankle five days earlier, collecting eight points and five rebounds, sparking the Wildcats’ offense at times. But it wasn’t enough to keep Arizona from the double-digit loss.
Not only had UA lost by just four in its only previous loss of the season, at Tennessee on Dec. 22, but the Wildcats’ 30.7% shooting was the first time all season that they had shot under 40%. UA shot 40.6% in its season opener against NAU and 40.7% in an overtime win over Wichita State.
Despite hitting 6 of 7 shots from the field to start the game, the Wildcats were kept to just 35.3% shooting in the first half while UCLA took a 40-29 halftime lead. The Bruins shot 53.1%
The Bruins hit 5 of 7 3-pointers, with Juzang hitting all three he took en route to a team-leading 11 points in the first half. For Arizona, Pelle Larsson had 10 points and Christian Koloko had eight points, two rebounds and two assists.
Having sprained his left ankle at Stanford on Jan. 20, Tubelis sat out UA’s game at Cal three days later but made progress over the weekend and it appeared he would at least give it a shot at UCLA.
Tubelis came out early to shoot before nearly all of his teammates and went through all pregame drills but did not enter the game for the first eight minutes while Lloyd went with a smaller lineup. Lloyd started Larsson for the second straight game in Tubelis' place.
Both teams shot almost perfectly throughout the first five minutes while the Wildcats led just 16-14 at the first media timeout, with UCLA having made 6 of 8 from the field and UA 6 of 7. But after the Wildcats took a 16-12 lead on a dunk from Koloko, UCLA went on a 12-0 highlighted by two 3-pointers from Juzang.
During the dry spell, Lloyd inserted Tubelis, who made a layup with 8:48 left in the half to cut UCLA’s lead to 26-20.
But the Wildcats went scoreless for more than four minutes from there, and UCLA freshman forward Peyton Watson hit a 3-pointer to give the Bruins their first double-digit lead, 32-22, with 4:05 left and UCLA expanded its lead slightly from there.
Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe