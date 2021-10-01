Different-looking Wildcats team still has the same goal: Win it all

Barnes said there is more excitement for the program on the recruiting trail these days last spring’s title run. However, it may be taking a little more time for the high school recruits to take that leap. Barnes has two 5-stars for the Class of 2022 in Maya Nnaji and Kailyn Gilbert. She hopes to have three more locked in by the end of the month.

“I’m not seeing the dividends like I thought,” Barnes said. “I really thought it would lead to some other big signings but when I talked to my friends and who have won championships, they really saw it the following year, so I’m waiting for that. I’m going against like UConn, NC State, Stanford for all the best of the best. It’s the best kids in the country and there’s only a few of them, and they’re really heavily recruited so I think that’s challenging.

“We’re at that next step, but we’re not quite there because we haven’t sustained it yet. That’s just the reality. … We’re not going after just anybody, we have our top five. And if we don’t get them, we’ll just wait. We won’t go for the second or third tier. We have the ones that we want.”

Rim shots