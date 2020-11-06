Different skillsets of Wildcats' post players is bringing back memories of last year

“Then you’ve got people like Christian Koloko, who is a great shot-blocker, great finisher around the rim. It’s really good to be going against these guys.”

During the Wildcats’ second day of virtual preseason interviews Friday, Koloko agreed.

“Myself, Jordan, Azuolas and Ira, we all bring different things to the game so I think it’s probably pretty interesting to see how we all play together,” Koloko said. “I realize you guys all know what Ira’s capable of doing and I think you will be surprised about Azuolas — he’s left-handed and sometimes I hate guarding left-handed players. He’s got really good touch around the rim, and his mid-range jumper is pretty good.”

It’s just that Tubelis won’t exactly say those kinds of things about himself: While he’s fluent in English, he appeared soft-spoken during his interview session on Thursday, and apparently his approach is the same on the court.

“That’s my silent killer,” Lee said. “He doesn’t say much but he comes in every day, he does his job. He works hard and he might be one of the best left handed players I’ve ever played with.”