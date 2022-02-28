Different Wildcats stepping up with Cate Reese still out

Mixing up the defense

Arizona played zone defense in spurts on Saturday, something Barnes said they did between 1-3% of the season before the USC game.

“The way we're going to win is changing the defense, being aggressive, being able to play different defenses," Barnes said. "We have to (play zone) to win, and that was a difference (Saturday). And sometimes that's hard, but we're focused and we're able to do that but we're not going to win if we don't do that. … I am not a zone coach. We might play a little bit more zone now … you do what you gotta do to win.

"That's really not my philosophy as coach to sit in the zone. But I think we might have to sometimes and that's OK. Even just to rest some people for a few minutes and they don't totally rest in the zone, just to give a different look. Then we go back and then we were aggressive, but I prefer aggressive man-to-man defense and that's who we are. That's why we're No. 1 in Pac-12 in defensive field goal percentage.”

Happy and sad

Bendu Yeaney is one of the hardest-working Wildcats. On Saturday, she put up eight points, four rebounds, two steals and two assists in 29 minutes.