Dixon-to-UA in 2009 was just a rumor, former Wildcats AD says

Livengood remains a fan of Dixon as coach, even though he’ll be rooting for Arizona on Saturday.

“Jamie is a fantastic basketball coach. I don’t know if he gets the credit that he should, because these are tough jobs. Some people say, ‘Well he had all this success at Pitt, why hasn’t he blown the doors off at TCU?’ I’m not saying that, but you hear all these wonderment things. These jobs are tough. It’s all about time, place and fit. If those three things can work, they can be the magic bullet in the hiring process,” Livengood said.

“Time, place and fit, that may sound nebulous or cliche, but I’ve always felt that way regardless of the sport. Jamie is a good one — a great one. I don’t want him to be a great one (Sunday) night. I want him to be a good one, but not a great one (Sunday) night.”

For Dixon, coaching against Arizona on Sunday won’t be a reminder of his rumored interest in the head coaching vacancy, but rather his mentor in Olson.