'DOBO' is Wildcats' MVP on road trips

It's a big weekend for the No. 8 Wildcats (19-4, 9-4 Pac-12), who beat Washington in Seattle on Friday and will take on Washington State (17-8, 9-5 Pac-12) on Sunday afternoon. With a win, Arizona can hang on to third place in the league with a chance to move up into second if Oregon (18-10, 10-4 Pac-12) loses to Stanford. Lose, and WSU takes over the third spot.

Arizona isn’t the only team facing travel challenges this season. A few weeks ago, Oregon’s charter flight to Tucson was canceled at the last minute, forcing the Ducks to fly south on game day. They arrived in Tucson too late for their shootaround.

Carrington's job has been made trickier by companies' staffing issues. She typically seeks 10-12 bids for each trip, instead of the university-required three, because some companies aren't responding.

“You think charter is easier in theory, but my experience so far has been a little bit more hectic because you very much are at the whim of these bids,” Carrington said. “We just don't even get responses anymore. I think last year people were wanting work, they were wanting to business. This year, they don't even have the availability or the people to work, so they're declining or (not) responding. It's very weird.