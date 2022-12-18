 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NO. 20 ARIZONA 75, NO. 18 BAYLOR 54

Dominating defense helps No. 20 Arizona drub No. 18 Baylor in Dallas

Arizona guard Shaina Pellington, seen here against NAU last month, had 18 points on Sunday against Baylor.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

DALLAS — Shaina Pellington scored 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting and had eight assists, while Cate Reese added 13 points and 13 rebounds to help No. 20 Arizona beat Baylor 75-54 Sunday at the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge.

Jade Loville hit 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 16 points for Arizona (9-1)

Aijha Blackwell made a layup that gave the Bears a 16-15 lead with 44 seconds left in the first quarter but Reese answered with a basket 15 seconds later and, after a Baylor turnover, Pellington made a layup make it 19-16 before the Wildcats scored 12 of the first 15 second-quarter points take a 31-19 when Loville hit a 3-pointer midway through the period.

Baylor trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Jaden Owens scored 15 points and Sarah Andrews added 14 for the Bears.

No. 18 Baylor (8-4) went 3-plus minutes without a made field goal on three separate occasions in the second half and shot just 28.6% (10 of 35) as Arizona limited the Bears to just 23 points after halftime.

The Wildcats scored 25 points off 19 Baylor turnovers.

UA next visits UT-Arlington at 2 p.m. Wednesday in their nonconference finale.

Up next

Who: No. 20 Arizona (9-1) at UT-Arlington (6-5)

When: 2 p.m. Wednesday

Radio: 1400-AM

