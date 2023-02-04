LOS ANGELES - The Arizona Wildcats pulled off their biggest win of the season Friday night — on Adia Barnes' birthday no less.

Shaina Pellington led No. 22 Arizona on an 11-0 run to tie the game, then scored six of her team's 10 points in overtime to earn the Wildcats a 71-66 win over No. 14 UCLA in the lone meeting of the regular season between the Pac-12 rivals.

Arizona came into the game off a 70-59 home loss to Washington State and trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half against the Bruins.

"Our coach throughout the entire process told us to just stay composed," Pellington told Pac-12 Networks after the game. "We work on these scenarios in practice where we break down when the game is close. We practice these things. And that's what we (relied) on at the end of the game.

"I'm really happy that we were able to pull it through. It's just a (testament) to how much this team works and how hard we fight."

UCLA, which has lost three in a row, struggled from the field, hitting just 22 of 72 shots, but knocked down 11 of 31 from beyond the arc. That long-range boost was the difference through the first three quarters. Freshman Londynn Jones came off the bench to hit 5 of 7 from 3, and Emily Bessoir was 4 of 10.

Jones hit from 3 with 4:49 left to give the Bruins a 61-50 lead, but UCLA did not score again until Jones hit a 3 with 3:33 left in overtime.

Arizona's Lauren Fields, who had not made a field goal all night, took a kick-out pass from Pellington and drilled a 3 with 1:08 left in regulation to make it 61-61. Pellington had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation but couldn't convert an off-balance reverse layup.

Pellington hit a jumper in the lane to open overtime, and Esmery Martinez knocked down a mid-range jumper before Jones hit to get UCLA within one. Pellington, a sub-60% foul shooter, then hit two free throws to give Arizona a three-point lead, 67-64.

After a timeout, UCLA's Kiki Rice drove for a layup coming. Down by one, the Bruins sent Madison Conner and Pellington to the line. They each hit both free throws to close out the win.

Pellington finished with 21 points to lead Arizona (17-5, 7-4). Martinez had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Jade Loville had 13 points.

Jones finished with 20 points to lead UCLA (17-6, 6-5). Bessoir and Rice each added 14 points, and Rice grabbed nine rebounds.

Arizona plays at USC on Sunday before hosting No. 2 Stanford on Thursday.