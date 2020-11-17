Draft day arrives for three Wildcats eager for long-awaited shot at NBA

But not if you love the game, love working out inside empty gyms, drilling yourself over and over, for hours, days, weeks and months on end.

“When the draft got moved back, it was a shock to a lot of people,” Green said. “But I just saw it as a time where I was able to get better. I enjoy working out, I enjoy being competitive, I just continue to work as hard as I can. For me, to be able to have this time has been amazing.”

Green relocated to Las Vegas, where he was joined by several other draft prospects and current pros, including Nnaji. There, during and between workouts, the two grew to continue a relationship they built in Tucson last fall.

“Zeke’s my guy,” Green said Monday, during NBA predraft interviews on Zoom. “He’s been out in Las Vegas as well and I’ve seen a huge progression in his game. It’s awesome to be able to have one of your teammates around all the time.”

Considered less developed at this point than Green or Mannion, Nnaji said he’s used the extra predraft time to lower his body fat to 5.9%, increase his weight from 240 pounds to about 248 and work on other aspects of his game.

Nnaji said he’s shown off his improvement in workouts for about eight teams, too.