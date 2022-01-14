DT meets Screamery: UA guard Dalen Terry debuts own ice cream flavor with local chain

Arizona Wildcats basketball guard Dalen Terry has partnered with local ice cream shop The Screamery to launch a personal ice cream flavor.

The flavor DT's Triple Chocolate is now available at all seven locations in Arizona, including five stores in the Tucson area. Terry announced the deal Friday via his social media accounts.

DT’s Triple Chocolate Ice Cream has officially dropped @thescreamery here in Tucson on Speedway and every other location in Arizona !🍦 pic.twitter.com/dt1siydJT8 — DT 🌪 (@DalenTerry) January 14, 2022