DT meets Screamery: UA guard Dalen Terry debuts own ice cream flavor with local chain

Arizona Wildcats basketball guard Dalen Terry has partnered with local ice cream shop The Screamery to launch a personal ice cream flavor.
The flavor DT's Triple Chocolate is now available at all seven locations in Arizona, including five stores in the Tucson area. Terry announced the deal Friday via his social media accounts.
DT’s Triple Chocolate Ice Cream has officially dropped @thescreamery here in Tucson on Speedway and every other location in Arizona !🍦 pic.twitter.com/dt1siydJT8— DT 🌪 (@DalenTerry) January 14, 2022
The partnership with The Screamery is one of Terry's several NIL deals he's made since July. Terry began promoting Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffle chain in August and he also owns his own clothing line 'Publicly Private'.
It's the second day in a row Arizona athletes have announced NIL deals. Thursday, two UA football players and one softball player signed an endorsement deal with ex-Wildcat Chris Gronkowski's company Ice Shaker.
