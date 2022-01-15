Ducks erase 17-point deficit, knock off No. 7 UA; Cats 'get homered,' Adia Barnes says

"I thought Sydney would make it, but somehow it landed in my hands," Rogers said. "I knew we only had a couple seconds left, so I just shot it."

Rogers was 1 for 10 from the field before making her final attempt.

"I didn't lose any confidence, it's just that today wasn't my day," Rogers said. "But I made a big shot to win the game."

Arizona led 57-48 on a 3-pointer by Yeaney with 5:59 left to play and the lead was 59-53 on a jumper by Wellington with 2:18 left in the game. Paopao and Prince each scored to get the Ducks within 59-57 with 1:04 left in regulation.

After Arizona committed a turnover with 21.5 seconds left, Sabally scored to tie the game at 59 with 11.4 seconds remaining and the Wildcats could not get off a shot in the final seconds.

Arizona had a 38-27 lead at halftime and scored the first four points of the second half. Oregon closed within 46-35, but Derin Erdogan made two free throws before Sam Thomas and Helena Pueyo each hit a 3-pointer to push the Wildcats ahead 54-37.