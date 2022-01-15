Ducks erase 17-point deficit, knock off No. 7 Wildcats in overtime

EUGENE, Ore. — Endyia Rogers made a jump shot with 0.4 seconds left to lift Oregon to a 68-66 overtime win over No. 7 Arizona on Saturday.

The Ducks (9-5, 2-1 Pac-12) rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit with help from Te-Hina Paopao, who scored 24, as well as Nyara Sabally's 20 points and 13 rebounds and Sedona Prince's 16 points.

Shaina Pellington and Bendu Yeaney each scored 14 points to pace Arizona (12-2, 2-2), while Cate Reese scored 10.

Sabally opened overtime with a basket before Lauren Ware tied the game for Arizona. Sabally then made a free throw, but Yeaney answered with a basket to put the Wildcats ahead 63-62 with 2:14 left to play.

Paopao put Oregon back in the lead on a layup with 43.6 seconds left in overtime and Rogers added two free throws. Yeaney tied the game 66-66 on a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left, before Rogers grabbed a rebound and hit the game-winner.

Arizona led 57-48 on a 3-pointer by Yeaney with 5:59 left to play and the lead was 59-53 on a jumper by Wellington with 2:18 left in the game. Paopao and Prince each scored to get the Ducks within 59-57 with 1:04 left in regulation.