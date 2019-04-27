Wildcats around the world

Other former Arizona players who competed internationally in 2018-19:

Daniel Dillon, guard

Years at UA: 2004-08

2018-19: Averaged 9.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 51.8 percent from the field (31.7% from 3) for Paris Basketball in France.

Previous stops: Australia, Romania, Poland, Japan.

Kyryl Natyazhko, center

Years at UA: 2009-12

2018-19: Averaged 3.6 points and 1.9 rebounds for his hometown BC Dnipro of the Ukraine Superleague.

Previous stops: Poland, Hungary, Kazakhstan.

Jesse Perry, forward

Years at UA: 2010-12

2018-19: Averaged 15.7 points and 6.7 rebounds for Ura Basket of Kaarina, Finland.

Previous stops: Lebanon, Lithuania, Italy, Japan

Momo Jones, guard

Years at UA: 2009-11 (transferred to Iona)

2018-19: Averaged 11.8 points and 2.5 assists while shooting 50% overall (but just 17.4% fro 3-point range) for the Ludwigsburg Giants of Germany’s top level league.

Kyle Fogg, guard

Years at UA: 2008-2012

Last season: Fogg averaged 34.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.6 assists for the Guangzhou Long-Lions, finishing a $2 million, two-year contract to play in China. He’s also won four straight summertime The Basketball Tournament titles with Overseas Elite, paying him over another $500,000 total.

Derrick Williams, forward

Years at UA: 2009-11

2018-19: Averaged 12.0 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 42.9% from 3 for Bayern Munich of Germany after spending most of the previous eight seasons in the NBA following his No. 2 draft selection in 2011.

Previous stops: Minnesota, Sacramento, New York, Miami, Cleveland, China, L.A. Lakers

Daniel Bejarano, guard

Year at UA: 2010-11 (transferred to Colorado State)

2018-19: Averaged 9.3 points and 4.8 rebounds for Fuerza Regia of Monterrey, Mexico.

Previous stops: Ukraine, Georgia, Finland

Nick Johnson, guard

Years at UA: 2011-14

2018-19: Averaged 10.8 points and 3.5 assists in six games for Nanterre 92 of France, while also playing 36 games between stops with Austin and Wisconsin of the G League.

Previous stops: Austin (G League), Germany, Rio Grande Valley (G League), Houston (NBA).

Jordin Mayes, guard

Years at UA: 2010-14

2018-19: Played one game for Stapak Jakarta in Indonesia,

Previous stops: Palyed for Uganda national team in FIBA World Cup qualifiers last season.

Angelo Chol, forward

Years at UA: 2011-13 (transferred to San Diego State)

2018-19: Averaged 5.7 points and 3.5 rebounds for Caceres in Spain.

Previous stops: Portugal, Japan

Brandon Ashley, forward

Years at UA: 2012-15

2018-19: Averaged 11.8 points and 6.9 rebounds for Apoel BC in Cyprus.

Previous stops: Texas (G League), Germany

Grant Jerrett, forward

Year at UA: 2012-13

2018-19: Played five games for KK Igokea in Bosnia.

Previous stops: Japan, Canton (G League), China, Idaho (G League), Utah (NBA), Oklahoma City (NBA and G League), Tulsa (G League)

Kaleb Tarczewski, center

Years at UA: 2012-16

2018-19: Averaged 8.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for Olimpia Milan, where Tarczewski has played since finishing the 2016-17 season in Italy.

Previous stops: Oklahoma City (G League)

Mark Tollefsen, forward

Year at UA: 2015-16

2018-19: Led Maccabi Ashdod in scoring with an average of 20.3 points while shooting 43.8% from 3-point range and collecting 5.2 average rebounds.

Previous stops: Estonia

Keanu Pinder, forward

Years at UA: 2016-18

2018-19: Averaged 7.4 points and 3.6 rebounds over 24 games for Legia Warsaw in Poland.