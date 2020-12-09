 Skip to main content
Early game against rival Arizona State could be big test for sixth-ranked Wildcats women
editor's pick
ARIZONA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Early game against rival Arizona State could be big test for sixth-ranked Wildcats women

  • Updated

Arizona guard Aari McDonald looks for an open teammate during last week’s win over UCLA in McKale Center. The Wildcats are 2-0 in the Pac-12 heading into Thursday’s game against ASU.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Everything seems to be coming at the Wildcats fast these days.

Pac-12 play started last week, a month earlier than usual. Arizona’s first conference game came against a UCLA team ranked in the top 10.

Arizona won, then beat USC, and this week is ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press top 25 poll.

And now it’s rivalry week. Arizona (3-0, 2-0 Pac-12) takes on Arizona State (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) Thursday at 4 p.m. in McKale Center.

“All these games are so much different, because there are so much earlier, so they are just a lot harder,” UA coach Adia Barnes said. “…For (ASU coach) Charli (Turner Thorne), this is early to play — we usually don’t play until the end of December. For both of us I think it’s a disadvantage. We both have new pieces. I think whoever is going to execute the most, and I think defend the best is going to win the game. We’re both two defensive teams. It’s going to be a battle.”

The Wildcats are trying to extend their winning streak over the Sun Devils to three games. Last year, they swept ASU for the first time since 2000.

That’s no guarantee of success.

Arizona’s players are showing improvement each game, understanding the system more and learning more about their teammates tendencies. But Barnes said it’ll take more time for it all to come together.

Consider the play of Trinity Baptiste, who has been stellar in the post after transferring to the UA from Virginia Tech.

“We really haven’t had someone who camps in the paint and really wants the ball in the low post,” Barnes said. “What that means is that we had a lot of openings for drives. Now with someone who wants to post up that wants to take advantage of the mismatches … sometimes the guards what to drive and she’s supposed to know …

“Trinity has only practiced with us for a month and a half. Learning everybody, learning what to expect, learning what I want as a coach. We focus a lot more on defense here. Virginia Tech focused more on offense, so it’s different. … it just takes time.”

Trinity Baptiste

To help the Wildcats prepare for ASU during a short week, Barnes dusted off a technique she’s used in the past. She’s simplifying things.

“They’re young, and there’s a lot of information — there’s finals, there’s COVID, there are a lot of stressors,” Barnes said. “Finding a way to make things more simple, where they’re not hesitant and thinking, that’s my job to put them in better situations.…we’re not playing great now, which I think everybody in the country is going through. But I have to figure out a way to get us kind of going. We’re doing some great things, but we’re doing them for half the game.”

The Wildcats are also adapting to being ranked in the top 10, where everything seems to be magnified.

“I think that getting my team to understand that we have a target on our back — we’re the hunted. We’re not hunting,” Barnes said. “Before we used to say, ‘Oh, we had no pressure going into Oregon. No pressure going to Oregon State because Oregon State should have won or Oregon.’ Now it’s vice versa. You get everybody’s best shot. That’s different, because then that means teams play better — like USC came in here — and play with a lot of confidence. We have to figure out how to be good.

“That’s what I say about the experience. Like (Stanford coach) Tara (VanDerveer) for example, her team knows, because they’ve been there. They know what it’s like to get everybody’s best punch. We don’t know what that’s like, because we’ve never been on this side. For us to be on this side now and know what it’s like to take care of everybody’s best punch and still be able to compete at a high level, it’s just uncharted territory. We have to get better at that.”

Thursday

• What: Arizona State (4-1, 1-1) at No. 6 Arizona (3-0, 2-0)

• When: 4 p.m.

• TV: Pac-12 Arizona

• Radio: 1400-AM

Barnes no stranger to big rivalries

Barnes said that she knew the UA-ASU rivalry was big when she was a player. She didn’t quite understand how significant it was, however, until she won her first rivalry game as a coach.

“I was getting texts from everybody — all the other coaches, the (UA) president, ADs. I understood how big it was at that time. It’s big,” she said.

Still, it doesn’t quite reach the level of rivalries in places like Turkey, where Barnes played professionally. She said that the soccer rivalry of Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray put this one “to shame. It’s not even comparable.”

“You are livid, you have the flag of the city. It's a different level,” she said. “In Turkey, I had never seen anything like that. Italy, maybe they're a little crazy. But in Turkey, it was like you're from that town you'd bleed it.”

She also had a scary moment while she was playing an away game in Turkey.

“They started throwing coins. I didn't want to get hit in the eye of the coin — we were hiding behind stuff,” she said. “The police had to escort us out.

“It’s another level because you can just do stuff there, you can’t do here. It's pretty insane, but it's fun. Because then it's like they're coming up to you kissing you. This is pre corona. Fans would be kissing me, hugging me after games. It was amazing. It was an experience that I will always remember — was scary at times, because I thought I was going to get egged or something. … It’s crazy overseas; it’s awesome.”

