Report: EWU transfer Kim Aiken flips commitment from Arizona to Washington State

Kim Aiken transferred to Arizona on April 6, but after then-UA head coach Sean Miller was fired the following day, the former Eastern Washington forward's future with the Wildcats became uncertain.

Just over two weeks later, Aiken flipped his commitment from Arizona to Washington State on Wednesday, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman. The redshirt junior is expected to have two years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-7-inch, 215-pound Aiken averaged 11.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for EWU as a junior, earning First Team All-Big Sky honors and was named the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year.

When Eastern Washington fell to Arizona 70-67 at McKale Center last season, Aiken scored six points and hauled in five rebounds.