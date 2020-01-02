Effort is everything to Sean Miller as Wildcats prepare for start of Pac-12 play

For example, when asked how forward Ira Lee and Dylan Smith reacted after being benched in the second half against St. John’s, Miller said they have “responded great” … but said underperforming players need to be removed so somebody else can have a chance, and then transitioned into a football analogy.

His answer ultimately took four minutes.

“I always love to watch college football bowl games because the new narrative becomes, Who’s playing in the bowl game?” Miller said. “Some of college basketball has trickled into college football, and it’s ‘Should I play in the bowl or should I not?’

“I was watching the Alabama game and I know a lot of their juniors who are really talented all seem to play in the game, and when (coach Nick) Saban was asked after the game about it, he gave a great answer. He said, ‘You know, believe it or not they play for the University of Alabama, they play to make an impression because they want to play well, they play because of their teammates and they play because they really care about our program and they’ve invested in it.’”

Basically, they cared.

Do the Wildcats? Miller wondered out loud.