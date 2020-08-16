Eight former Wildcats still living the bubble life as NBA Playoffs start

The rundown: It was uncertain how the Raptors would fare this season after essentially renting Kawhi Leonard for one year to win a championship before he joined the Clippers. No “Claw,” no problem. Toronto has a defensive efficiency rating of 104.7, the second-highest in the league, and the Raptors went 7-1 in the “bubble” season. The Raptors’ smothering defense is one of the reasons Nick Nurse is a finalist for NBA’s Coach of the Year Award. Hollis-Jefferson on the other hand has been productive in a few games for the Raptors this season, including an 11-point, 5-rebound outing in just over 26 minutes against the Bucks. Maybe the “Shim Reaper” can help Toronto deep into the playoffs and earn another contract north of the border, which is set to expire in the offseason? This will be Hollis-Jefferson’s second trip to the playoffs. His first was last season as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, the team Toronto has to face this week.