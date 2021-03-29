Elite Eight: Arizona leads Indiana Hoosiers 27-23 at halftime; Wildcats one half away from Final Four

Hoping to continue its historic quest in the NCAA Tournament and advance to the Final Four for the first time in program history, the third-seeded Arizona Wildcats lead the fourth-seeded Indiana Hoosiers 27-23 at halftime in the Mercado Region championship at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Monday.

After scoring 31 points — 19 in the first half — with a season-high six 3-pointers in the Wildcats' win over Texas A&M, UA star guard Aari McDonald was the offensive engine for Arizona again with 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the field.

McDonald's 10 first-quarter points, when the Wildcats led the Hoosiers 14-11, put the Pac-12 Player of the Year ahead of Dee-Dee Wheeler to third on Arizona's all-time scoring list with 1,997 points. McDonald will remain steady at No. 3 behind Davellyn White (2,059) and current Arizona coach Adia Barnes (2,237).

In the first period, McDonald shot 4-for-7 from the field made both of her 3-point attempts. McDonald knocked down her third attempt in the second quarter with a bank-shot at the top of the key while the shot clock winded down.

Junior wing Bendu Yeaney, who transferred from Indiana prior to this season, went scoreless on just one field-goal attempt but tabbed a rebound and an assist.