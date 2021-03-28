Elite Eight showdown 'another game' for Arizona's Bendu Yeaney, who began her career at Indiana

Aari McDonald has been there before.

A transfer from Washington, McDonald knows the feeling of playing against her former team. She’s done it four times since arriving at the UA in 2017 — five if you count the time the Wildcats and Huskies played during her NCAA-mandated redshirt year.

However, McDonald has never faced a situation quite like what teammate Bendu Yeaney is experiencing now. Yeaney will play against her former team, Indiana, on Monday night with a chance to make the Final Four.

The No. 2-seeded Wildcats (19-5) will take on the No. 4-seeded Hoosiers (21-5) at 6 p.m. inside San Antonio’s Alamodome.

Both teams pulled upsets in the round of 16, with Arizona handling No. 2 seed Texas A&M 74-59 and Indiana holding off top-seeded N.C. State 73-70.

Indiana and Arizona have taken similar tracks, although the Hoosiers had a head start. They won the WNIT title in 2018 and went to their first NCAA Tournament the following year. Arizona won its WNIT Championship in 2019 and would have made the Big Dance last year, if it hadn’t been canceled.

McDonald has some advice for Yeaney, a guard who is averaging four points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in her first season at the UA.