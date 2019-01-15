Transfers departing Arizona under Sean Miller

Since he arrived at Arizona nearly a decade ago, coach Sean Miller has averaged just over two transfers out of UA per season, and about three if you count players who left early for pro leagues other than the NBA.

But according to Verbal Commits, 817 players transferred out of the 353 Division I schools last season, making Arizona’s attrition about average.

“Every program is experiencing a lot of turnover,” Miller said, after making his statement about Emmanuel Akot’s decision to leave the Wildcats this week.

Here are the players who have left Arizona as transfers under Miller:

Jan 2010: Garland Judkins (Texas A&M Corpus Christi)

March 2010: D.J. Shumpert (Cal State San Bernardino)

April 2011: Josiah Turner (SMU*)

April 2011: Daniel Bejarano (Colorado State)

May 2011: MoMo Jones (Iona)

Dec. 2011: Sidiki Johnson (Providence**)

May 2013: Angelo Chol (SDSU)

Jan. 2015: Craig Victor (LSU)

March 2016: Justin Simon (St. John’s)

May 2016: Elliott Pitts (junior college**)

Oct. 2018: Omar Thielemans (Wright State)

Jan. 2019: Emmanuel Akot (unknown)

* Turner committed to SMU but instead wound up playing professionally in Canada.

** Johnson was dismissed before transferring, while Pitts was suspended before transferring.