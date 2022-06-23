Emotional Bennedict Mathurin of Arizona taken No. 6 by Indiana Pacers in NBA Draft

SCOTTSDALE — Seconds after the Indiana Pacers made him the sixth pick in Thursday's NBA Draft, Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin hugged his mom, plucked the "Domixworld" necklace out from under his suitcoat, then buried his head on his sister's shoulder, shut his eyes and cried.

"Domixworld" refers to the motivation that has driven Mathurin since his older brother, Dominique, died in 2014 after he was struck by a car while riding a bicycle in their native Montreal. Dominique was 15 and Benn was 12.

“My brother is everything to me," Mathurin told ESPN shortly after being drafted. "He’s the reason why I wake up every morning, and me wanting to be the best.”

After that emotional moment when he heard his name called, Mathurin wiped away his tears, hugged UA associate head coach Jack Murphy and took the stage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, pretty much on schedule.

The Pac-12 Player of the Year last season as a sophomore with the Wildcats, Mathurin had been widely projected to fall in the 5-7 range of Thursday’s NBA Draft.

The news was cheered on enthusiastically in Scottsdale by about 100 friends and family of Mathurin’s former Arizona teammate, Dalen Terry, who is hosting an NBA Draft party Thursday at Lo-Lo’s Chicken and Waffles.

Terry is expected to be picked in the second half of the first round, while former UA center Christian Koloko is projected as a late first-round or second-round pick.

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd was on hand at Terry’s party, along with Wildcat players Kerr Kriisa, Azuolas Tubelis, Tautvilas Tubelis, Grant Weitman, Jordan Mains and Will Menaugh. Special assistant TJ Benson also attended.

Lloyd said he was thinking of going to New York to sit with Mathurin but UA associate head coach Jack Murphy was already with Mathurin there, while assistant coach Steve Robinson opted to go to Los Angeles to be with Koloko at his draft party there.

“So I thought it made sense for me to come up here,” Lloyd said, shortly after arriving at Lo-Lo’s.

Terry’s father, Al, said Dalen set up his own draft party, booking Lo-Lo’s, where he signed an NIL deal last year. A corner of the restaurant featured a red carpet area, where Terry had “DT” and NBA logos on the photography backdrop, an arrangement of lights and balloons that formed a “DT,” plus a red carpet decorated with gold stars on the carpet stating his attributes (“That smile” and “Lead nation in assist” among them).

While Terry’s fate still remained unclear into the first hour of the draft Mathurin’s future appeared clear.

With Indiana, Mathurin is expected to join a well-regarded backcourt that includes Malcolm Brogdon, Tyrese Halliburton and former Oregon wing Chris Duarte.

"I'm pretty excited, to be honest," Mathurin said in his Barclays Center media interview. "Tomorrow I'm going to wake up and be a Pacer. Just having the chance to play with Tyrese, Chris and the other guys on the team is going to be fun.

"Tyrese likes to pass the ball. He can really pass the ball. He's a great teammate, as well. I'm really looking forward to playing with them and just having fun playing the game."

Mathurin said he would bring his "heart" to the Pacers.

"I'm really fortunate for them to draft me," he said. "My goal is to have an impact already on both ends of the floor and bring W's to the team."

Kevin Pritchard, the Pacers' president of basketball operations, said Indiana was "very excited" to be able to grab Mathurin.

“This is a player that we have targeted for quite some time because we believe he has the ability to contribute immediately and become a key part of our foundation moving forward," Pritchard said in a statement on the team's website. "As I mentioned after the NBA Draft Lottery, we intend to aggressively and proactively explore all options that we feel are in the best interest of our team, both in the short- and long-run. We will continue to be diligent in our efforts to improve across the board, not only over the course of this evening but throughout the off-season.”

As the No. 6 pick, the fifth-highest draft pick ever taken out of Arizona, Mathurin is slotted for a guaranteed two-year contract worth at least $11 million.

A native of Montreal, Mathurin also spent two seasons at the NBA Academy Latin America before joining the Wildcats in 2020-21. Mathurin became the second NBA Academies alum taken and highest ever, after Josh Giddey of the NBA Academy of Australia went No. 6 last season.

"The NBA Academy helped me a lot," Mathurin said. "Just getting used to the NBA lifestyle basically, just living by myself. I come from Montreal. For the team, I lived in México for two years. Learned a new language, new culture, started eating tacos and stuff.

"I feel like it really prepared me. Just living by myself and being a grown-up at a young age, basically."

Measured at 6-foot-6 and 205 pounds during the NBA Combine, Mathurin averaged 17.7 points while shooting 36.9% from 3-point range in 2021-22. He started 12 of 26 games as a freshman in 2020-21, averaging 10.8 points while shooting 41.8% from 3.

Terry tested the draft while keeping open the option to return to Arizona but appeared to rise through the predraft process, and announced on May 31 he would not return to school. Terry did not participate in the NBA Combine drills or games but impressed NBA scouts with interviews and measurements, coming in at 6-foot-7 and 195 pounds with a 7-foot wingspan.

Terry also worked out privately for about 15 NBA teams, according to his father, Al. While Terry averaged only 8.0 points a game for the Wildcats last season, he made the Pac-12’s all-defense team and was known as a do-everything guard who also averaged 4.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while posting a nearly a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Koloko, meanwhile, was the Pac-12’s Defensive Player of the Year, averaging 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game in 2021-22. Known for his rim-protection and ability to defend all the way to the perimeter, Koloko measured at exactly 7 feet (with shoes) and weighed 221 at the NBA Combine.

Earlier Thursday, Sporting News projected Arizona would get all three players into the first round of the draft.

SN projected Koloko would go to Golden State as the No. 28th pick, which would not only place Koloko under Warriors coach and UA alum Steve Kerr but also likely give the Wildcats three players in the first round of the NBA Draft for the first time ever, since Mathurin and Terry are both consensus first-round picks in the major mocks.

Entering Thursday’s draft, SN also projected Mathurin going fifth and Terry 26th, while ESPN had Mathurin sixth, Terry 21st and Koloko 33rd. CBS' two-round mock draft had Mathurin at No. 6, Terry at No. 17 and Koloko at No. 32.

First-round picks receive guaranteed two-year contracts starting at over $4 million (they typically get the maximum 20% extra added to their salary slots as listed here). High second round picks often get guaranteed money at the team's discretion in exchange for retaining their rights into future seasons.

Updated: Every Arizona Wildcat selected in the top 10 of the NBA Draft Bennedict Mathurin joins elite club The Arizona Wildcats have produced 24 first-round NBA Draft picks in program history. Of those, 17 have been top-10 selections. The latest is Bennedict Mathurin, who was selected No. 6 overall by the Indiana Pacers in Thursday's NBA Draft. Here's a look at every UA player taken in the top 10 of the NBA Draft, starting with Larry Demic and 1979: Leon Wood Year: 1984 Pick: No. 10 Team: Philadelphia 76ers Larry Demic Year: 1979 Pick: No. 9 Team: New York Knicks Sean Elliott Year: 1989 Pick: No. 3 Team: San Antonio Spurs Brian Williams (Bison Dele) Year: 1991 Pick: No. 10 Team: Orlando Magic Damon Stoudamire Year: 1995 Pick: No. 7 Team: Toronto Raptors Mike Bibby Year: 1998 Pick: No. 2 Team: Vancouver Grizzlies Jason Terry Year: 1999 Pick: No. 10 Team: Atlanta Hawks Andre Iguodala Year: 2004 Pick: No. 9 Team: Philadelphia 76ers Channing Frye Year: 2005 Pick: No. 8 Team: New York Knicks Jordan Hill Year: 2009 Pick: No. 8 Team: New York Knicks Derrick Williams Year: 2011 Pick: No. 2 Team: Minnesota Timberwolves Aaron Gordon Year: 2014 Pick: No. 4 Team: Orlando Magic Stanley Johnson Year: 2015 Pick: No. 8 Team: Detroit Pistons Lauri Markkanen Year: 2017 Pick: No. 7 Team: Minnesota Timberwolves (traded to Chicago Bulls) Deandre Ayton Year: 2018 Pick: No. 1 Team: Phoenix Suns Rondae Hollis-Jefferson Year: 2015 Pick: No. 23 Team: Brooklyn Nets Bennedict Mathurin Year: 2022 Pick: No. 6 Team: Indiana Pacers

