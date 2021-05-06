Erin Grant eager to join Wildcats' coaching staff after stint at USC

“I felt really comfortable after my conversation with Adia about the program and her vision,” Grant said. “She is extremely competitive and that resonated with me. After talking to Adia, I knew it was the right fit for me.

“Adia has done a remarkable job. It’s not an overnight success. She put the work in, got the right student-athletes in the program and coached them up. She got the support of the community and watching over the last five years — the last two at USC — (and) it’s remarkable and impressive to see. What attracted me was adding value to what she’s already built. The young ladies just went on a great run and the bulk are returning. To be able to coach them up and I know they are hungry to get back. It’s exciting to get ready for the next contention at a national championship.”