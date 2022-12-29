Esmery Martinez collects another double-double as No. 18 Arizona dominates Arizona State

Oh, how the tables have quickly turned in the Arizona State-Arizona rivalry.

Just a few short years ago, Arizona was in rebuilding mode. Now, it’s Arizona State with a new coach — Natasha Adair — and a bunch of new players.

Arizona State was the team that was ranked and made the NCAA Tournament year after year after year. Now, No. 18 Arizona is on that track and have been ranked for a school-record 56 consecutive weeks.

But it’s much more than that. It’s a rivalry game and heading into it, even if you are supposed to win on paper, anything can happen. Look at last year in Tempe, when now-Wildcat Jade Loville went off for 27 points as the Sun Devils upset UA.

This time, it was a much different story as the Wildcats dominated from end to end Thursday night at McKale Center. Arizona took a quick 16-4 lead in the first five minutes and never let up in an 84-66 victory in the Pac-12 home opener in front of 9,495 fans.

Arizona (11-1, 1-0 Pac-12) next heads to the Bay Area to play Cal on Saturday and No. 2 Stanford on Monday.

Arizona State dropped to 7-5 overall and 0-1 in Pac-12 play.

“Whenever you beat your rival, it’s really good,” said UA coach Adia Barnes.

Heading into the game, Barnes didn’t know what to expect form her team. Especially coming off the biggest win of the season against Baylor two weeks ago, followed with a road win over UT Arlington. Then, there was the Christmas break.

“We’re walking into mentally into going three games in five days. So how are we going to respond? I don’t know,” Barnes said. “I didn’t know what to expect exactly with ASU because there are so different than before when (Former ASU coach) Charlie (Turner Thorne) was there. Natasha has a totally different system with so many new players. I didn’t really know what to expect from us. I’m still learning a lot of things about our team, but I thought we’ve improved in a lot of areas.”

Esmery Martinez led the way with yet another double-double — her fourth of the season — with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Coming into the matchup she was averaging nearly a double-double with 12.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

As typical in these games, it was physical down low — at one point UA’s Shaina Pellington got elbowed in the face — but none of this fazed Martinez.

“I’m very strong and I can guard anybody on the court,” Martinez said. “Play(ing) defense is the most important thing that we had to do to help the team.”

Martinez also added one steal and one assist.

Pellington added 14 points, going 6 of 8 from the field. She also dished four assists and grabbed two steals. Two other Wildcats scored in double figures: Cate Reese with 13 points and Loville with an efficient 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Loville also dished four assists.

The Wildcats had 24 assists on 36 made shots, which showed Barnes that “we’re sharing the ball better. We’re more efficient.”

Arizona jumped out to the quick 26-12 lead after the first quarter and was up 42-30 at the half. The Wildcats held the Sun Devils to 36% shooting in the first 20 minutes.

“That’s been big for us just starting off strong — not being flat,” Loville said. “You saw that in the Baylor game, just being aggressive in our traps being able to run. I think when we started the game like that we’re able to maintain it throughout the game. I think that that was big for us and hopefully we can continue to do that.”

In the third quarter, the Sun Devils made only 5 of the 14 shots they attempted. With less than a minute left in the quarter, UA had its biggest lead at 28 points. At the start of the fourth quarter, Barnes put in her reserves and let them play through their mistakes to give them experience in a Pac-12 game.

UA shot 55%, while holding ASU to 38%. The Wildcats scored 14 points off 14 turnovers — all of them coming in the first three quarters.

Up next for Arizona is Cal (9-3, 0-1 Pac-12) on New Year’s Eve at 8 p.m.

Rim shots

This is the first time in the ASU-UA rivalry that both head coaches are Black women — Barnes and Adair. In addition, both coaches have two children — one boy and one girl each. For Barnes it’s Matteo (7) and Capri (2). Adair’s children, Aaron and Allyssa are older.

Lauren Fields grabbed four steals and had three assists with no turnovers in the win.