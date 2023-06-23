Arizona forward Esmery Martinez is representing the Dominican Republic at the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador.

The Dominican Republic is scheduled to play Group A games on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Martinez is from Hato Mayor Del Ray. She prepped at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee, before starting her college career at West Virginia.

Martinez transferred to Arizona last year. In her first season as a Wildcat, she started all 32 games and averaged 10.5 points and 8.6 rebounds, the latter the seventh-best figure in the Pac-12.