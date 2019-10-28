ESPN released its preseason women’s basketball rankings Monday, and the resulting news took McKale Center by surprise. The Arizona Wildcats were picked No. 19 in the country, marking their first appearance in a national poll of any kind in 15 years.
Coach Adia Barnes' reaction? “It was a pleasant surprise," she said. "But it’s meaningless, because we still have a lot of work to do. Our expectations are higher. Everybody’s expectations are higher. Now, we have to put in the work."
Four other Pac-12 teams made ESPN's preseason list: Oregon is ranked No. 1; Stanford is No. 4, Oregon State is No. 6 and UCLA is No. 12.
ESPN analyst Charlie Creme wrote that Arizona, as the defending WNIT champions, is in a position to take the step, noting that the 2017 and 2018 WNIT winners went on to win NCAA Tournament games the following year.
"With all five starters back, the Wildcats are a good bet to make that three in a row and finish in the top half of the Pac-12 for the first time since 2011," Creme wrote.
Joan Bonvicini coached the Wildcats' 2004-05 team, which was the last one to be ranked. Bonvicini said Monday that she was "excited" to see the UA back.
"I thought they’d get the votes, but not be ranked,” she said. “Now there are national expectations. …The rankings don’t mean much; however in this situation. this is really something to celebrate. Adia is ahead of schedule with her players and culture. What Adia is building now is a program. There is a standard now—a level of expectation."
Arizona went 24-13 last season, and Aari McDonald finished third in the nation with 24.1 points per game. McDonald returns this season, joined by teammates Cate Reese, Sam Thomas, Dominique McBryde, Amari Carter and Tee Tee Starks.
Arizona tips off the 2019-20 season Nov. 5 at home against North Dakota. The UA has sold more than 3,000 season tickets, and Bonvicini expects the Wildcats to average close to 5,000 fans per game. The Wildcats have a winning formula, she said.
"They are fun to watch and good kids, and they have a coach who is giving back to the community in so many ways," Bonvicini said. "This is what you want.”