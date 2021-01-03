 Skip to main content
ESPN to televise Arizona Wildcats-UCLA game on Saturday

Arizona guard Jemarl Baker Jr. drives to the basket past UCLA guard Chris Smith during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

At least the next six Arizona Wildcats games will air on national TV, after the UA confirmed late Sunday night that ESPN broadcast Saturday's contest against UCLA at McKale Center. 

The clash between Arizona (9-1) and UCLA (7-2) is slated for a 7 p.m. tipoff on ESPN, with the Wildcats' matchup with USC on Thursday televised on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. 

Arizona's road trip in Oregon next week also has a pair of national spots — Jan. 14 at Oregon State on FS1 at 9 p.m., and at Oregon on either ESPN or ESPN2 at 8 p.m. on Jan. 16. The Wildcats' highly-anticipated game at Arizona State on Jan. 21 — time to be announced — will also air on the ESPN family of networks, and the UA's rematch against Stanford on Jan. 28 will receive the same treatment. 

This week will be the first time Arizona has played on national TV all season since the first 10 games were broadcasted on Pac-12 Network. 

The full Pac-12 television schedule can be accessed here. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

