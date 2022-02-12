ESPN's College GameDay coming to Tucson for Arizona-Oregon showdown

The college basketball national spotlight will be on Tucson this upcoming Saturday for No. 4 Arizona's matchup with Oregon, after ESPN's "College GameDay" announced following the Wildcats' 92-64 win over Washington that it will trek to the Old Pueblo this week.

ESPN's official Saturday morning preview show of the week's college basketball slate and latest storylines is coming to the UA for the fourth time over the last decade.

The first time was Arizona's 69-67 loss to Washington in 2012, followed by the Wildcats' win over UCLA in 2015. Arizona was also featured on College GameDay in 2017, when the Bruins outlasted the Wildcats 77-72 at McKale Center.

GAMEDAY IS COMING TO ARIZONA 🙌We're headed to Tucson next Saturday for @OregonMBB vs. @ArizonaMBB 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/MPh0AUKyMs — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) February 13, 2022