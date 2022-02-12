 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ESPN's College GameDay coming to Tucson for Arizona-Oregon showdown

Analyst Jay Williams sits with Wilma Wildcat during ESPN's live broadcast of "College GameDay" at McKale Center, Tucson, Ariz., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Drew McCullough / Arizona Daily Star

 Drew McCullough / Arizona Daily Star

The college basketball national spotlight will be on Tucson this upcoming Saturday for No. 4 Arizona's matchup with Oregon, after ESPN's "College GameDay" announced following the Wildcats' 92-64 win over Washington that it will trek to the Old Pueblo this week. 

ESPN's official Saturday morning preview show of the week's college basketball slate and latest storylines is coming to the UA for the fourth time over the last decade.

The first time was Arizona's 69-67 loss to Washington in 2012, followed by the Wildcats' win over UCLA in 2015. Arizona was also featured on College GameDay in 2017, when the Bruins outlasted the Wildcats 77-72 at McKale Center. 

The current panel of personalities on College GameDay consists of host Rece Davis and analysts LaPhonso Ellis, Seth Greenburg and Jay Bilas. 

Oregon (16-8), considered a bubble team for the NCAA Tournament, is coming off an upset loss to Cal, falling 78-64 Saturday afternoon in Eugene. 

College GameDay begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The "stripe out" game between the Wildcats and Ducks is slated for later that day at 8 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

