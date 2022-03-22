ESPN's Dave Pasch talks Tommy Lloyd, Benn Mathurin and why Arizona's the best team he's seen

You saw a lot of Arizona players last year when doing games. Who among that group has taken the biggest leap?

A: “(Christian) Koloko, certainly, is remarkable to watch his improvement the last couple of years and the game vs. TCU was the best I've ever seen him play offensively. We know about the shot blocks, but now he had six assists in the first round. Some of the moves he had in the low post, he didn't have that in his game before.

"We showed some clips on our broadcasts of him growing up and you just look at his body now compared to what it was, it’s almost Giannis-like. If you look at Giannis (Antetokounmpo) when he came into the league, and now he and Koloko are different players — Giannis does different things. But Koloko still can grow and is going to get better. But in terms of the transformation of the physique for Giannis, you can see that a little bit with Koloko.”

How has Bennedict Mathurin, a projected lottery pick in this year’s NBA draft, improved his draft stock?