Even with No. 1 NCAA seed likely, Wildcats have plenty to play for at Pac-12 Tournament

Every year, the Pac-12 Tournament offers something for just about every team.

For some, it’s the chance to improve an NCAA Tournament seeding or geographic placement. For others it’s the chance to get off the NCAA bubble with a win or two.

And for otherwise unqualified teams, there’s always that fanciful hope of stealing the automatic bid by winning the whole thing, which actually happens every so often, as Oregon State did last season en route to its improbable Elite Eight run.

Except the Arizona Wildcats have none of these motivations.

Sure, of course, their fans will have fun, expected to rock T-Mobile Arena in “McKale North” fashion really for the first time in four years, since the Wildcats lost their first-round game in 2019, only played a first-round game in 2020 before COVID-19 hit and didn’t play at all last season because the school opted to self-sanction out of the postseason.

But at 28-3 overall after winning the Pac-12 regular-season title by three games, Arizona doesn’t need to worry about getting an auto bid or polishing up its résumé.