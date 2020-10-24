Everything you ever wanted to know about the NCAA's enforcement process

No cases were decided by the IARP in 2019-20, but three cases have since been moved to it this year: Those involving N.C. State, Kansas and LSU’s basketball programs. It’s unknown how long the IARP process takes since no cases have been decided yet.

How long does each step take?

‌Enforcement staff investigations average 12-20 months, according to the NCAA. The UA acknowledged in May 2019 that the NCAA’s investigation into its basketball program was underway. The delivery of the NOA signals the end of the investigation.

‌The hearing track takes up to five months. A school has 90 days to respond to an NOA, and the NCAA has 60 days to reply to the school’s response before the infractions committee is involved.

‌The infractions committee’s evaluation and decision process takes between seven days to four months, according to the NCAA.

‌Appeals, if used, take an average of four months, the NCAA says.

Who are these people?