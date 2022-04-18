 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ARIZONA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Ex-Arizona forward Gisela Sanchez transferring to Kansas State

  • Updated

Arizona forward Gisela Sanchez shoots a jumper during the Wildcats' NCAA Tournament loss to North Carolina last month. Sanchez announced Monday that she's transferring to Kansas State.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Former Arizona Wildcat Gisela Sanchez is trading Tucson for Manhattan … Kansas.

The Spanish-born forward announced on Monday that she will be transferring to Kansas State.

Sanchez spent one year at the UA, averaging 2.9 points and 1.4 rebounds per game, before entering the transfer portal.

Her departure is part of an offseason-long overhaul of coach Adia Barnes' roster.

Sanchez joined Netty Vonleh, Bendu Yeaney, Semaj Smith, Koi Love and Derin Erodgan in the transfer portal, while Taylor Chavez has opted to graduate and start her career rather than return for a final season of eligibility.  Barnes plans to add more players via the transfer portal before welcoming in the highest-rated recruiting class in program history.

In announcing her new college choice, Sanchez thanked her family and the UA before announcing that she was headed to Kansas State. 

"I can’t wait to go to war with this group!!"

