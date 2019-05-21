Following a productive season, Phoenix Suns standout and former No. 1 draft pick Deandre Ayton was placed on the NBA's All-Rookie First Team, the league announced on Tuesday. Trae Young, Luka Doncic, Marvin Bagley III and Jaren Jackson were the other selections.
It's the first time since 1984-85 that the All-Rookie First Team is composed of the top five picks from the previous NBA Draft, which included Sam Bowie, Hakeem Olajuwon, Michael Jordan, Sam Perkins and Charles Barkley.
The former Arizona Wildcat became the sixth ex-UA player to make the All-Rookie first team joining Damon Stoudamire (1996), Mike Bibby (1999), Andre Iguodala (2005), Channing Frye (2006) and Lauri Markkanen (2018). Sean Elliott (1990), Michael Dickerson (1999), Jason Terry (2000), Richard Jefferson (2002) and Derrick Williams (2012) were on the second team.
Ayton averaged 16.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, and led the rookie class in double-doubles and field goal percentage (58.5%).
He is also a finalist along with Trae Young and Luka Doncic for Rookie of the Year, which will be announced at the NBA awards show on June 24 at 6 p.m. The event will be televised on TNT.