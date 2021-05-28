Ex-Arizona Wildcat Jordan Brown transfers to Louisiana-Lafayette

Former Arizona big man Jordan Brown is set to play for his third team since entering college, announcing Friday that he will join the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns.

The 2020-21 Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year, who is the first McDonald's All-American to commit to ULL, told Jon Rothstein he "just felt a real connection with the coaching staff. I feel like they can help me get where I want to go.”

Brown, a 6-foot-11-inch, 235-pound Sacramento-area native, was recruited by Arizona coming out of high school in 2018, but opted to play for Nevada. After limited action with the Wolfpack, Brown committed to the Wildcats for the 2020-21 season.

In Brown's lone season at the UA, he averaged 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds in 26 games. Brown initially stayed at the UA following coach Sean Miller's dismissal, even participating in one of new head coach Tommy Lloyd's workouts, before deciding to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Brown joins Jemarl Baker Jr. (Fresno State), Ira Lee (George Washington), James Akinjo (Baylor), Terrell Brown Jr. (Washington), Tibet Gorener (San Jose State) and Daniel Batcho (Texas Tech) as players from last season's roster to depart Arizona.