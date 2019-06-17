Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson will enter the offseason as unrestricted free agent, after Brooklyn failed to make a qualifying offer, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Hollis-Jefferson, who was a first-round draft pick in 2015 after playing two seasons at Arizona, finished his rookie contract this year and will now have the option to play for any NBA team once the free agency period begins on June 30.
With Hollis-Jefferson's contract expiring, Brooklyn will now have $46 million in cap space this summer as it attempts to lure notable free agents, including Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Kemba Walker and Jimmy Butler among others. The Nets also have the option to re-sign guard D'Angelo Russell to a max contract.
For Hollis-Jefferson, the 6-foot-7 forward averaged 9.9 points, 5.9 rebounds in 23.6 minutes over four years with the Nets.
Other NBA Wildcats that are free agents this summer: Stanley Johnson, T.J. McConnell, Jerryd Bayless and Rawle Alkins.