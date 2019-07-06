Stanley Johnson is no longer a free agent. On Saturday, the wing agreed to a two-year contract worth $7.5 million with the Toronto Raptors, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.
The former Arizona Wildcat's contract includes a player option following the 2020-21 season.
Johnson, 23, will join the reigning NBA champions after star player Kawhi Leonard and shooting guard Danny Green bolted to Los Angeles late Friday night. Leonard agreed to a deal with the Clippers while Green committed to the Lakers.
After being drafted No. 8 overall by the Detroit Pistons in the 2015 NBA Draft, Johnson averaged 6.9 points on 38% shooting and 3.3 rebounds per game before he was moved to the Milwaukee Bucks and eventually the New Orleans Pelicans just after the trade deadline. New Orleans declined to extend Johnson a qualifying offer just before the free agency period began.
How does Johnson fit in with the Raptors? He will join a wing rotation that includes Norman Powell, OG Anunoby, Patrick McCaw and Malcolm Miller.