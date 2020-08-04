Ex-Cat Dusan Ristic's career on the upswing, even after trying summer

“I was pretty much alone in my apartment, just trying to do something,” Ristic said. “I did some workouts in my apartment. I was watching movies, reading books. It was pretty different because at that time I didn’t know when the next flight was going to be available.

“I thought I would be able to go home any day, but it turned out it was almost two months.”

Kazakstan and Serbia both were issuing tight restrictions. In Kazakhstan, Ristic said he wasn’t allowed to leave his apartment after 8 p.m., while all gyms, restaurants and malls were closed.

Serbia, meanwhile, kept anyone other than essential workers from leaving their homes on certain days of the week in March and April.

Flying between those two countries was not an option for a while.

For much of the spring, there were only domestic flights out of Astana, Ristic said, and the airport in Serbia’s capital of Belgrade was shut down completely.

So he had to simultaneously become his own travel agent, advocate and sleuth.

After about a month, a few of his American teammates found a way out through Russia or Belarus. Ristic had no such luck.