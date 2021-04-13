Ex-Cat Gilbert Arenas: Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd 'doesn't have the credentials' to coach Arizona

On Richard Jefferson’s IG live, Gilbert Arenas says he wants Damon Stoudamire to become the next head coach at Arizona. Arenas isn’t a Tommy Lloyd fan...“An assistant coach doesn’t have credentials. ... I don’t even wanna say his name because he doesn’t deserve it.” pic.twitter.com/tVuZshruLW

Jefferson alluded to Lloyd evolving into the top assistant coach at one of the premier West Coast basketball programs, which went to two national title games (2017, '21) and won 19 WCC championships during his tenure at Gonzaga, and had a hand in the recruitment of the Bulldogs' top international prospects.

"What did they do? They had an AAU schedule and didn't play anybody," Arenas said. "When they did play somebody, they got their asses handed to them and as an assistant coach, you should have said, 'Hey, listen, our offense is not working today; maybe we should just play them one-on-one since we have the No. 3 pick in the draft (Jalen Suggs). Let him get busy since he's not getting any shots."