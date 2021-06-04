Ex-Coolidge High School, University of Arizona basketball standout Robbie Dosty dies

Robbie Dosty, a former Coolidge High School and UA basketball standout and father of two of the most decorated female athletes in recent Tucson high school history, has died. He was 62.

Former UA teammate Russell Brown confirmed Dosty’s death Friday morning. Dosty had been in a Mesa hospice as he battled cancer.

Dosty played at the UA from 1977-81, averaging 10 points and five rebounds per game. The Golden State Warriors took the 6-foot-5-inch Dosty with their sixth-round (148th overall) pick in the 1981 draft. He later returned to Southern Arizona, working in the insurance industry and private business.

Dosty grew up in Randolph, a historically Black neighborhood in Pinal County, and attended Coolidge High School. While there, he helped lead the Bears to a 26-0 record and their first state title in 1976. Dosty did it all while taking care of an elderly distant relative in a ramshackle house; he moved in with the man at age 8, when his mother died. Dosty did all the cooking, and the two lived off the elderly man’s social security check.